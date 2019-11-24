



– In this week’s Furry Friend Finder , we introduce you to Baxter and Bentley.

Baxter is a 5-month-old, 5-pound, red-colored, smooth-coated Dachshund. Baxter is super loving and sweet with everyone. He just wants to do everything with you! Baxter is a playful puppy who still needs training to be housebroken.

Bentley is a 5-month-old, 7-pound, black-and-brown-colored Dachshund puppy who is not yet housebroken. Bentley’s hair is soft and slightly longer on his ears. He also has a very long tail that he keeps in constant wagging motion. Bentley enjoys playing, especially with a ball and is very loving!

We also have a Furry Friend Finder update: Jason, April and their daughter Aria were very sad when their 12-year-old Bulldog passed away. When they saw Jolie, the Bulldog puppy, they knew she was the new family member they were looking for. April says that Jolie is Jason’s little white shadow, following him everywhere, and Aria and Jolie love to do everything together. When Aria is home, they are inseparable. The family told us that Jolie has made them truly happy once again!

The Humane Society of New York is located at 306 E. 59th St. near Second Avenue in Manhattan.