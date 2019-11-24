



— Hundreds of families in Queens will now be able to enjoy a turkey this Thanksgiving , thanks to a generous effort from the NYPD

Officers stood in the rain Sunday at the Park of the Americas in Corona, distributing more than 1,000 turkeys for families in need.

They also gave out winter coats and socks.

Officers said this small gesture goes a long way for families who may not have been able to enjoy a holiday meal.

For some cops, it’s personal.

“Something that we’re passionate about. We’re passionate about giving back,” Lt. Michael Almonte said. “I grew up right in this neighborhood. I played basketball in this park behind me. For us to come back here 15-20 years later, and be able to do for this community means a lot to us.”

This is the event’s second year at the Corona location.