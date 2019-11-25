



– Three women who made history as pioneers for women’s rights are about to do it again. They’re becoming the first statues of real-life women in Central Park

They say they’re breaking the “bronze ceiling,” by creating the first ever statue of real women for one of New York City’s most iconic parks.

Susan B. Anthony, Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Sojourner Truth will sit along Literary Walk in the Mall come August 2020.

“We have to re-imagine our public spaces,” said Pam Elan, president of Monumental Women. “So many people have walked through Central Park so long and not even noticed real women were missing.”

The nonprofit Monumental Women fought for the city’s approval almost seven years ago. Now, with the help of Ridgefield, Connecticut-based sculptor Meredith Bergmann and her assistants, its efforts are nearing completion.

The towering monument stands 14 feet tall and should be finished any day now.

“It’s important that they be much larger than life because they were. And they need to pop forward from history and inspire us now,” Bergmann said.

Anthony, Stanton and Truth were chosen because of their victories in the fight for women’s suffrage, women’s civil rights and the abolition of slavery. Bergmann hopes her latest artwork not only celebrates these women, but inspires future leaders and educates the public.

“We are making history, Monumental Women and me as a sculptor and hopefully more sculptors for future projects are bringing women to the forefront again,” Bergmann said.

The statue will be unveiled next August, marking the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage in the United States.

As of right now there are only a handful of female statues in the 166-year-old park, all depicting fictional women.