NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Two correction officers charged with falsifying prison records on the night Jeffrey Epstein died are due back in court Monday.
Tova Noel and Michael Thomas were arrested last week.
The two officers responsible for Epstein inside the Metropolitan Correctional Center were supposed to check on him every 30 minutes.
Prosecutors say they did not, but forged records to make it look like they did.
Epstein died by suicide inside his cell back in August.
He was awaiting trial on child sex trafficking charges.
Both officers have pleaded not guilty.
