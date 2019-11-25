



Livingston public schools are getting a late start today after the district’s computer network was hacked.

Administrators said the system was infected with ransomware Friday and engineers have been working around the clock to fix it.

Hackers broke into the network across nine schools and encrypted their data, essentially holding it hostage.

Students and staff will be able to browse the internet and use their email accounts, but the full phone system is still down.

Administrators said they reported the crime to police and plan to meet with staff this morning.

As for the delayed opening, high school classes will start at 9:50 a.m., elementary schools will at 10:05 a.m., Heritage Middle School will open at 10:20 a.m. and Mount Pleasant at 10:35 a.m.

Officials said it could take weeks to completely resolve the issue and get the data back.

A meeting for concerned parents is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the high school.

Similar cyberattacks were reported September in Orange County and over the summer in Rockville Centre, where a schools’ insurance company had to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in ransom to get its data back.

