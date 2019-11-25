



— Could there soon be a resolution to the coaching controversy in New Rochelle?

A popular football coach who was sidelined almost two weeks ago met Monday with the central office, CBSN New York’s Tony Aiello reported.

Coach Louis DiRienzo was at the school administration office inside city hall. Union leaders said it was a meeting to discuss alleged violations that led to the coach being reassigned and barred from his duties.

Undefeated New Rochelle advanced to the Class AA state championship game with a 24-17 win over Shenendehowa of Albany on Saturday at Middletown High School in Orange County. The Hugenots (12-0) will try for the third state title in school history when they take on McQuaid Jesuit of Rochester on Sunday at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse.

Despite the incredible season New Rochelle has enjoyed to this point, it has been tempered by not having DiRienzo leading the team during its state playoff run.

On Nov. 13, he allegedly helped a student in some kind of distress leave the high school, in violation of protocols. The student is the daughter of one of DiRienzo’s family members.

Many have rallied to the coach’s cause, claiming DiRienzo’s due process rights were violated when he was reassigned during an investigation.

New superintendent Dr. Laura Feijoo said the community deserves to be told when a teacher is reassigned, even if privacy rules prevent the district from revealing details.

Football parents hoped for a quick resolution and have since grown angry that DiRienzo missed two playoff games.

But CBSN New York has confirmed the situation has not been resolved because additional concerns have been raised beyond the original Nov. 13 incident, requiring additional investigation.

All of it was apparently under discussion Monday at the New Rochelle central office.

The team, which has been led by assistant coaches over the last two state playoff games, will leave for Syracuse after Thanksgiving.