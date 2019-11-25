NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Service is back to normal in Sunset Park, Brooklyn following Sunday’s water main break that flooded the neighborhood.
The main burst shortly before 4:30 a.m. near 44th Street and Fifth Avenue.
Water poured into the streets, and more than 300 apartments and 20 businesses were impacted.
MORE: Businesses’ Basements Flooded After Massive Water Main Break In Brooklyn
“Christmas is coming. We had a lot of toys down there, but like what can we do now?” resident Jessica Aca wondered.
“Because of the barricades and the water gushing, I haven’t been able to leave my house at all,” said resident Jacob Marino.
“Messed up everything. We’re very sad right now. I’m very mad because it broke up our whole space over here and messed up merchandise,” business owner Mohamed Hassan Jr. said.
Crews worked around the clock to repair the break and restore service. The cause is under investigation.