ELIZABETH, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Lime e-scooters are no longer allowed in Elizabeth, New Jersey one week after a teen was killed while riding one.
On Tuesday, the city council voted unanimously to end its contract with Lime, after launching a pilot program at the beginning of November.
Last week, 16-year-old Nelson Miranda Gomez was struck and killed by a truck while riding an e-scooter.
Angry residents spoke up right before the vote.
“It was poorly planned and you know it, and saying I’m sorry is not enough,” one person declared.
“Twenty cents that costs a kids life. I ask any of you, is that worth it?” another resident added.
A spokesperson for Lime previously said safety is a top priority and riders should be at least 18 years-old to operate one.