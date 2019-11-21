Comments
ELIZABETH, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A crash involving a Lime scooter and truck is under investigation this morning in Elizabeth, New Jersey.
The accident happened just before 8 p.m. Wednesday on Elizabeth Avenue near South Spring Street.
The scooter rider was taken to the hospital, but his condition is not known.
Police said the driver stayed on the scene.
The city just launched its Lime scooter program on Nov. 1.
