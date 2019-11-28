NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – New Rochelle High School football coach Lou Dirienzo says he doesn’t want to see any more demonstrations on his behalf.
The coach was reassigned from his duties on Nov. 13 after he allegedly violated school protocol. Sources told CBS2 he intervened with a disciplinary situation involving a relative.
In his latest statement, Dirienzo said he understands school officials’ concerns and the focus should be on the football team, which is playing in the state championship Sunday.
Read the full statement below:
“During the course of my interview on Monday which I attended along with my attorney and FUSE representatives, I came to understand the Board’s and Superintendent’s concerns. Please know that although I appreciate the kind words and support from many in New Rochelle, I ask that you refrain from any continued public demonstrations and focus on our team who is attempting to do something historic for the community on Sunday.
I accept the continuing reassignment and recognize that I cannot return to the sidelines while we try to work toward a resolution. I do not want this ongoing matter to serve as a distraction to our outstanding football team and coaches, all of whom I am extremely proud of.
I look forward to the team and coaches representing New Rochelle High School and the New Rochelle community in the New York State Championship football game.”