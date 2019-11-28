



The coach was reassigned from his duties on Nov. 13 after he allegedly violated school protocol. Sources told CBS2 he intervened with a disciplinary situation involving a relative.

In his latest statement, Dirienzo said he understands school officials’ concerns and the focus should be on the football team, which is playing in the state championship Sunday.

Read the full statement below: