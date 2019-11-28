



Thanksgiving is one of the biggest days of the year for eating, traveling and shopping.

When it comes to those three past times, it’s all in the timing. It may be Thursday, but for many, Black Friday shopping starts today.

WATCH: CBS2’s Tara Jakeway Speaks With Kmart Store Manager

Kmart is leading the way, opening its doors at 6 a.m. on turkey day. Other retailers have followed suit – Bed Bath & Beyond, Best Buy, Kohl’s and Walmart will all be open today as they try to grab the attention of eager shoppers.

With a late Thanksgiving, there are fewer days to bag those bargains before Christmas. Still, the National Retail Federation estimates Black Friday will be the busiest in-store shopping day of the year.

WEB EXTRA: Thanksgiving & Black Friday Hours For Area Malls And Stores

When it comes to area shoppers, they could go either way.

“The excitement, the sales,” one woman said.

“We definitely have a tradition. We have turkey and then we head out. It’s a grouping, we section it off – you go here, we go there,” Shirley Lopez, of Piscataway, told CBS2.

“It could be dangerous in there, too. You see people pushing each other over,” said Kenrick Wolf, of Bedford-Stuyvesant.

“People should understand if they need to buy a gift specifically for this time of year or if they can wait until January, and then they’re going to have clearance sales on leftovers,” President of Total Merchant Resources Val Pinkhasov said.

As CBS2’s Tara Jakeway reported around 6 a.m., people have already started showing up at the Kmart in White Plains.