SYRACUSE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – The New Rochelle High School football team is celebrating a state championship win!

The Huguenots defeating McQuaid Jesuit 28-0 at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse Saturday night.

The big win comes in the midst of a controversy involving New Rochelle’s longtime coach, Lou DiRienzo.

RELATED STORY: Reassigned New Rochelle High School Football Coach Says Focus Should Be On Team

The school’s superintendent reassigned him just as the team was headed in the postseason while education officials investigate the coach’s alleged involvement in a disciplinary matter involving a student.

That student is reportedly a relative of DiRienzo.

He was not at Saturday’s game; the third straight game New Rochelle has won without their head coach.

