CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Air Travel, Airports, Flights, Local TV, New Jersey, Newark, Newark Liberty Airport, Reena Roy, snow, Storm, Storm Watch, Travel


NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Snowstorms are wreaking havoc at airports across the country.

Some flights have been delayed, while others were canceled altogether, stranding many holiday travelers on their way home from Thanksgiving.

WATCH: CBS2’s Elise Finch Has The Latest Weather Forecast 

Early this morning, flights arriving in the Tri-State Area were delayed, on average, by a little under an hour, according to FlightAware.com.

Yesterday, 40% of flights at LaGuarida Airport were delayed more than an hour, and nearly a third of flights at John F. Kennedy International Airport were also behind schedule.

MORE: Freezing Rain, Followed By Snow Make For Messy Commute As Tri-State Returns To Work

Those delays improved overnight, but more messy weather could complicate things later in the day.

Some major airlines, like United and Delta, are waiving change fees for those still trying to fly out.

AIRPORT GUIDES

– FAA Flight Delay Details
– TSA Travel Tips
– CBS News Interactive: U.S. Airport Tracker

LaGuardia Airport (LGA):

– Delays
– Departures 
– Arrivals

John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK):

– Delays
– Departures
– Arrivals
– JFK AirTrain

Newark Airport (EWR):

– Delays
– Departures
– Arrivals
– Newark AirTrain

Other Airports:

– MacArthur Airport
– Teterboro Airport
– Westchester County Airport

Comments

Leave a Reply