NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Snowstorms are wreaking havoc at airports across the country.
Some flights have been delayed, while others were canceled altogether, stranding many holiday travelers on their way home from Thanksgiving.
WATCH: CBS2’s Elise Finch Has The Latest Weather Forecast
Early this morning, flights arriving in the Tri-State Area were delayed, on average, by a little under an hour, according to FlightAware.com.
Yesterday, 40% of flights at LaGuarida Airport were delayed more than an hour, and nearly a third of flights at John F. Kennedy International Airport were also behind schedule.
MORE: Freezing Rain, Followed By Snow Make For Messy Commute As Tri-State Returns To Work
Those delays improved overnight, but more messy weather could complicate things later in the day.
Some major airlines, like United and Delta, are waiving change fees for those still trying to fly out.
AIRPORT GUIDES
– FAA Flight Delay Details
– TSA Travel Tips
– CBS News Interactive: U.S. Airport Tracker
LaGuardia Airport (LGA):
– Delays
– Departures
– Arrivals
John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK):
– Delays
– Departures
– Arrivals
– JFK AirTrain
Newark Airport (EWR):
– Delays
– Departures
– Arrivals
– Newark AirTrain
Other Airports:
– MacArthur Airport
– Teterboro Airport
– Westchester County Airport