NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Let there be light! The 87th annual Rockefeller Center tree lighting will be held tonight in Manhattan.
This year’s tree is a Norway Spruce from the Village of Florida in Orange County, New York.
The 77-foot tree arrived in the city on Nov. 9 and will be on display through Jan. 17.
Thousands of people are expected to gather tonight, as more than 50,000 LED lights are turned on.
The festivities begin at 7 p.m., with the official lighting around 9 p.m.
Traffic is restricted in the area on weekday evenings and weekends into the new year.