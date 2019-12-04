



The mayor of Elizabeth said he’s strongly considering it after nearly 50 homeless families were relocated there.

CBS2 has spoken with several of those families, who said they were pressured by New York City to leave and move into unlivable homes.

Take Julie Rodriguez, whose family was relocated to Newark – living with mice, mold and no heat. The former Brooklyn resident came from a New York City shelter after the city paid the landlord one year’s rent upfront, through SOTA, which stands for Special One Time Assistance.

“I hope people get justice, because it’s not fair,” Rodriguez told CBS2.

She is one of five former New Yorkers whose stories are cited in the federal lawsuit filed Monday by Newark against New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio and Human Resources Administration Commissioner Steve Banks. The lawsuit asks a judge to stop SOTA immediately.

Newark’s legal team said it has been in talks with New York officials since February.

“We were under the impression that you would hold off on the program, right? Because at that point, I think it was 800 or so families. Hold off on the program, continue to talk to us, come to a common ground,” said Kenyatta Stewart, corporation counsel. “You don’t send us the information, and we learn that there’s an additional 300 or 400 families since we started.”

That number is now approaching 1,200 families, which could double the homeless population in Newark.

“I thought we were all trying to work towards common solutions,” de Blasio said Monday.

The lawsuit would also force New York to disclose the landlords and locations of recipients, so housing inspectors can vet the homes and offer support.

Now, the city of Elizabeth – where 48 units are occupied by those relocated – may be next in the lawsuit against the city.

“The lack of communication and the underhandedness of New York City to relieve some of their homeless problems on our city is despicable,” said Mayor Chris Bollwage.

The mayor is concerned that relocation could shift the cost of homelessness to other cities and states if those in the program cannot be self-sufficient after the first year of getting assistance.

CBS2’s urban affairs expert Mark Peters says it a judge rules in Newark’s family, it could end the SOTA program altogether.