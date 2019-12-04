



Several Rikers Island correction officers have been suspended for allegedly failing to stop an inmate from hurting himself inside a jail cell.

Department of Correction Commissioner Cynthia Brann says three guards and one captain are now under investigation and could face disciplinary action.

The New York Times reports an 18-year-old inmate tried to hang himself, and the officers waited seven minutes before intervening.

Sources tell CBS2 the man was found unresponsive last Thursday and taken to a nearby hospital.

“The claims being made here are extremely troubling and we are taking them seriously. The safety and wellbeing of those in our custody is our number one priority and an investigation into this incident is underway,” Brann said in a statement. “Three officers and one captain have already been suspended and if the outcome of the investigation warrants we will take appropriate disciplinary action up to and including termination. We have referred this case to the city’s Department of Investigation which is conducting an independent inquiry.”