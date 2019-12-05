NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Rockland County father who is facing charges in the hot car deaths of his twin babies will not appear in court again until Feb. 6.
The Bronx District Attorney’s office still has not decided whether to call the case before a grand jury.
In July, Juan Rodriguez, an Iraq War veteran, drove to work at a Bronx Veteran’s Administration hospital, leaving his 1-year-old twins Phoenix and Luna still strapped in their car seat.
When he returned eight hours later, the twins were dead.
Rodriguez said the day had started like any other, with her playing with twins before they would go to daycare.
The twins’ mother, Marissa Rodriguez, says what adds to the horror is that her husband continues to wait on the possibility of criminal charges.
More than 900 children have died in hot cars since 1990, according to Kidsandcars.org. The group recommends parents leave something valuable, like a purse or laptop, in the backseat as an additional reminder.