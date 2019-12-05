CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, New York, New York City Department of Correction, Rikers Island


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There’s an update Thursday in the case of four Rikers correction officers who were suspended for allegedly standing by as an 18-year-old inmate tried to hang himself on Thanksgiving day.

The parole warrant against that teen has now been dropped.

Nicholas Feliciano was arrested on a parole violation and placed at Rikers Island 10 days before his suicide attempt.

He’s in a medically-induced coma at Elmhurst Hospital in Queens.

The identities of the suspended correction officers and captain have not been released.

The incident is under investigation.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply