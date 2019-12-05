Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There’s an update Thursday in the case of four Rikers correction officers who were suspended for allegedly standing by as an 18-year-old inmate tried to hang himself on Thanksgiving day.
Statement from @LegalAidNYC on @NYSDOCCS cancelling warrant for #NicholasFeliciano, LAS client currently in critical condition over a suicide attempt at Rikers Island in @CorrectionNYC custody: pic.twitter.com/eM1W4iLsNy
— Redmond Haskins (@rjhaskins86) December 5, 2019
The parole warrant against that teen has now been dropped.
Nicholas Feliciano was arrested on a parole violation and placed at Rikers Island 10 days before his suicide attempt.
He’s in a medically-induced coma at Elmhurst Hospital in Queens.
The identities of the suspended correction officers and captain have not been released.
The incident is under investigation.