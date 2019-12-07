CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The new NYPD commissioner says a disturbing incident involving an officer’s sandwich has turned out to be just a very unfortunate accident.

Following a thorough investigation, Commissioner Dermot Shea says the razor blade that ended up in the plain clothes officer’s food was not placed there intentionally.

The officer got the sandwich Thursday from Bon Appetit in Belle Harbor, Queens. He says when he took a bite, he pulled a full size razor blade out of his mouth.

Investigators ruled it an accident after reviewing store surveillance video, and DNA evidence from the blade.

The officer was treated for a small cut.

Investigators added that agencies have been notified to follow up with the business and make sure this kind of accident never happens again.

