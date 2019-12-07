



The new NYPD commissioner says a disturbing incident involving an officer’s sandwich has turned out to be just a very unfortunate accident.

Following a thorough investigation, Commissioner Dermot Shea says the razor blade that ended up in the plain clothes officer’s food was not placed there intentionally.

After a thorough investigation by @NYPDDetectives its been determined that the razor incident was indeed an accident-thankfully our officer or another customer wasn’t seriously injured. Appropriate agencies have been notified for follow up to ensure this never happens again. https://t.co/4Q42fUlQcR — Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) December 7, 2019

The officer got the sandwich Thursday from Bon Appetit in Belle Harbor, Queens. He says when he took a bite, he pulled a full size razor blade out of his mouth.

Investigators ruled it an accident after reviewing store surveillance video, and DNA evidence from the blade.

The officer was treated for a small cut.

Investigators added that agencies have been notified to follow up with the business and make sure this kind of accident never happens again.