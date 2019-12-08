



– In this week’s Furry Friend Finder , we introduce you to Chiquita and Raina.

Chiquita is a 2-year-old, 10-pound Dachshund-Shih Tzu mix. At least that is what we hear her parents are, but we say that she is one of a kind! Chiquita is very quiet, sweet, sensitive and loving. She enjoys playing with other small dogs and most of all cuddling with you.

Raina is an 8-month-old, 45-pound, and still growing, German Shepherd. Like her name, Raina is a very regal girl who loves to learn new commands. Quiet, calm loyal and loving, Raina enjoys her time outside on walks and her training sessions.

We also have a Furry Friend Finder update: When Elliott saw Panda, he knew this was the dog for him and his parents. Though Alexandra, Steven and Elliott had looked at many dogs for adoption, Panda was the one that stood out! Panda fit right into the family and immediately became their best friend. Panda is enjoying being brushed, long walks and lots of play time.

You can keep track of the animals that are still looking for homes and see which ones have been adopted by a loving family at humanesocietyny.org. The Humane Society of New York is located at 306 E. 59th St. near Second Avenue in Manhattan or you can call (212) 752-4842.