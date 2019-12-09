



— There is plenty of anxiety but few answers after a teenager was shot in a quiet Rockland County neighborhood.

The Rios family’s home is dressed up for the holidays, but the season of peace has been marred by an act of violence — the shooting of a teenager around 9 p.m. Saturday.

“We just heard a pop, didn’t think anything of it ’cause it didn’t sound like a gunshot to me,” Hillcrest resident Anthony Rios said.

Rios says he was dismayed to learn a 19-year-old was found on his street with a gunshot wound.

Police say the victim is from nearby Nanuet. He was rushed to a local hospital and then transported to the trauma center in Westchester County.

“I have a 19-year-old myself,” Rios said, adding that the shooting is a little shocking.

Dwight Avenue in Hillcrest is a quiet street of split levels and ranch homes.

There’s a small memorial at the corner where the victim was found.

Ramapo Police have not released his name or why he was in the neighborhood.

CBS2’s Tony Aiello asked Ramapo Police for basic information and an update on the case. Chief Brad Weidel said an aggressive investigation is underway and releasing more information would jeopardize it.

Police do say they don’t believe there’s any danger to the neighborhood related to the shooting — except perhaps to residents’ peace of mind.

Police say the shooting victim is at Westchester Medical Center in critical condition.