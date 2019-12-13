Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Comptroller Scott Stringer is coming up on his sixth year as the city’s fiscal watchdog, and he’s made it no secret that he could run for mayor in 2021.
He joined CBSN New York’s political reporter Marcia Kramer for this week’s episode of “The Point.”
The comptroller addressed recent issues including how New York City plans to combat hate crimes following the Jersey City shootout and the controversial homeless relocation program the de Blasio administration has been under pressure to end.
