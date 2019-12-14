



The NYPD continues its search for other suspects in connection to the brutal stabbing death of a Barnard College freshman.

A 13-year-old boy has been charged with murder for the death of 18-year-old Tessa Majors.

On Friday police were questioning a second suspect – a 14-year-old boy – but police sources tell CBS2 no charges have been filed against him.

Majors was stabbed to death just blocks from campus in Morningside Park Wednesday night.

The 13-year-old charged in the deadly attack was brought to the 26th precinct on trespassing and weapons charges and then confessed to the murder, sources told CBS2. He told investigators he and two friends tried to rob Majors and they stabbed her, sources said.

The arresting detective said in court, who said the trio followed a man into the park but then decided not to rob him. Then the 13-year-old said he watched his two friends choke and stab Tessa, take items from her pockets, and then all three ran off. The 13-year-old said one of his friends told him Tessa bit his finger, fighting back.

The suspect spoke in the presence of his uncle, as is required when interviewing a juvenile, and the suspect waived his right to remain silent, sources said.

The 13-year-old faces second degree murder, robbery and weapons charges. He’s being held without bail.