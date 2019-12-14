Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Santa Claus isn’t coming to town for over a week, but hundreds of Kris Kringle lookalikes will take to the streets of the city Saturday for SantaCon.
The annual pub crawl started at 10 a.m. at the red steps in Times Square between 46th and 47th streets.
From there, the holly jolly festivities will proceed through bars and pubs throughout Midtown, Chelsea and the East Village, but you’ll likely catch stray Santas all over town.
If you’re headed into the city using mass transit, be advised — the Long Island Railroad, Metro-North and New Jersey Transit have banned alcohol on trains for the day.