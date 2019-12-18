Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” stars Teresa and Joe Giudice are reportedly calling it quits.
People magazine reports the couple is separating after 20 years of marriage, four daughters and nearly five years of prison sentences and deportation battles.
A source told the magazine there are no plans for divorce at this time.
Teresa and Joe both served prison time after pleading guilty to fraud in 2014. Joe is now living in Italy while he fights deportation.