



– If you’re a last-minute holiday shopper, the Brookyln Flea market and Smorgasburg food festival have come together under one roof for their annual winter market.

The venue located on the eighth floor of 25 Kent Ave. in Williamsburg holds a special appeal. Unlike the Christmas knickknacks common at other holiday markets, this market offers a far more eclectic range of items.

“It’s sort of a wonderland in here where you can shop sustainably, thoughtfully,” said Eric Demby, co-founder of Smorgasburg and Brooklyn Flea. “Vintage clothing, vintage furniture, housewares, glassware: You can find a license plate from every state if you want, you can find weird Star Wars toys. There’s a real vibe as soon as you walk into the market.”

After the 50 sellers’ booths comes food from 15 different Smorgasburg vendors.

“You’ll start to smell things: Tacos, Thai fried chicken inside a hollowed-out pineapple, that sort of thing – all your senses rewarded,” said Demby.

One vendor sells children’s clothing gathered from all around the world, while the next sells pottery and mid-century furniture whose only shared quality is to be “colorful and cool.”

“You will be rewarded for wandering,” said Demby.

The Brooklyn Flea Smorgasburg Winter Market is open Saturdays and Sundays through the end of March.

