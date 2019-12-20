Comments
TOWN OF RAMAPO, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A woman crashed her car after failing to scrape ice from her windshield yesterday in Rockland County.
Police said the 61-year-old slammed into a brick mailbox on Bluejay Street in Ramapo, causing her car to roll onto its side.
She had to be extricated and treated for minor injuries.
Police issued her two summonses for operating her vehicle with an obstructed view and moving from her lane unsafely.