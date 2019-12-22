



— A Chanukah celebration was underway Sunday night at the site of the mass shooting earlier this month

The event started just after 6:30 p.m. The menorah lighting honored the hero police officers who were injured while responding to the attack, CBS2’s Nick Caloway reported.

The event was held right outside the kosher market where the fatal shooting took place.

Organizers said it’s especially important this year to bring more light into the world.

“Despite all the darkness, we’re going to bring a little bit of light to the cold, dark streets, and just brighten up the world with a little bit more light and kindness,” said Rabbi Moshe Schapiro of the Chabad of Hoboken.

Earlier Sunday, a similar celebration was held just down the road in Hoboken, where the menorah was lit in front of city hall.

The rabbi described that as a display of unity for Hoboken and Jersey City.

In New York City, the biggest menorah in Brooklyn was lit Sunday night at Grand Army Plaza. A rabbi used a 60-foot lift to reach the top, as thousands gathered below to celebrate.

The menorah uses kerosene lanterns with special glass chimneys that protect the flames.

The longstanding tradition, which includes live music and hot latkes, has been happening at Grand Army Plaza since 1985.