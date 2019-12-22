



– In this week’s Furry Friend Finder , we introduce you to Bessie and Katie.

Bessie is a 5-month-old, 14-pound Beagle puppy. Bessie is very playful and enjoys running around and playing with her toys. She also loves to cuddle and enjoys her naps. Bessie is not housebroken yet, she is a puppy and will need a home that has time to exercise and train her.

Katie is a 2-year-old, 7-pound, hypoallergenic, Shih Tzu. Katie is very sweet, quiet and loves to cuddle, but she is young and can also be very playful and active. Katie uses wee pads, but she enjoys her walks and is learning to be housebroken too!

Everyone was really excited when the two dogs from Brazil, Rita and Yasmin were adopted – together! John and Ric, who are married and live in Brooklyn, wanted to adopt again, but were still very sad over the loss of their last dog. Ric is from Brazil and when they saw Rita and Yasmin on Furry Friend Finder, they thought it was a sign! John and Ric tell us that they adore their two amazing girls! They say that Yasmin loves to cuddle and burrow in the blankets and Rita loves to go for walks and stay busy in the house.