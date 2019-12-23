Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There were more street closures issued Monday morning in Midtown Manhattan over fears of falling ice.
Mobile 2 was live on Central Park South near Columbus Circle where police closed off various areas, including Central Park South between 5th and 8th avenues, 58th Street between 8th and 7th avenues and 57th Street between 5th and 7th avenues.
Police were out over the weekend diverting cars and pedestrians from the area around 58th Street and 6th Avenue where ice was seen falling.
There have been no reports of any injuries.