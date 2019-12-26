



— The winter season isn’t the only thing in full swing. The flu season is also in high gear here in the Big Apple.

Doctors are reporting an early rise in cases ahead of the peak.

Health experts told CBSN New York’s John Dias on Thursday each flu season is different than prior ones, and they’re unpredictable. But one thing is certain — everyone who is able is being advised to get a flu shot.

The Department of Health said the flu season started in October and will last through May, but it often peaks in February. However, the department is reporting an early rise this year. The number of new confirmed flu cases in New York was 3,264 for the week ending Dec. 14, which is a 77% increase.

State health officials also said the total number of confirmed cases this season in New York is 8,253.

Dr. Dyan Hess said the number of people who have the flu is likely even higher than the number of confirmed cases, since not everyone who comes in with symptoms is tested. She said she thinks the spike is happening because of the holiday season.

“I think kids are at concerts. We are at daycare, parties, family parties, tons of travel” Hess said. “We have been so busy because every single patient wants their child to get checked before they fly.”

Getting a flu vaccine is the best way for people to protect themselves during the flu season, health officials said.