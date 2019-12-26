Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo has hit the brakes on e-scooters in New York.
Cuomo veoted legislation Thursday that would have legalized dockless e-scooters and electric bikes statewide.
The governor said he cannot support the bill until it requires riders to wear helmets. He cited helmet requirements as one of several safety issues that were left out.
Cuomo said he expects to sign an improved “micro-mobility” law in the 2020 session.