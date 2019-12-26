Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are on the hunt for a hit-and-run driver in Queens, who left a man to die in the street on Christmas night.
Police say the deadly hit-and-run took place on Rockaway Boulevard and 114th Street in Ozone Park.
Authorities say a driver struck a 67-year-old Ainsley Dalrymple of Hempstead, N.Y., then sped off just before 9:30 p.m.
Dalrymple was taken to Jamaica Hospital where he died from his injuries.
The vehicle the NYPD is searching for is described as a gray or silver pickup truck.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682), logging onto the Crime stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enterings TIP577.