NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An NYPD officer was assaulted in a wild confrontation caught on camera in Brooklyn Heights.
Police say 40-year-old Steven Haynes punched an officer after being asked to leave the middle of an intersection where he was sitting.
The attack took place near a Bank of America on Court and Livingston Streets.
Eventually, more officers are seen moving in to help remove the suspect who is now facing a long list of charges, including assault on a police officer and resisting arrest.
Despite those charges, Haynes is reportedly already back out on the street, according to the Police Benevolent Association.
As we said earlier: the perps know they can sucker punch a cop and escape with no consequences. The perp who assaulted our police officer has been released without bail back onto the streets pic.twitter.com/vvRetr8SWw
— NYC PBA (@NYCPBA) December 28, 2019
The NYPD’s largest union slammed the suspect’s release, claiming that criminals are running loose across the five boroughs under the belief they can get away with their actions. The PBA cited the upcoming bail reform policy in New York State, which prevents judges for setting a cash bail for many crimes starting on Jan. 1, 2020.