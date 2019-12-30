Comments
EAST MEADOW, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Nassau County is set to release a number of prison inmates on Tuesday as part of New York State’s new bail reform law.
Twenty-nine inmates are expected to be freed into the community.
County Executive Laura Curran says the sheriff’s department is coordinating with other agencies to make sure the releases are safe and organized.
Curran says there will be increased bus service near the prison in East Meadow and that nearby religious organizations are planning to provide transportation for those who need assistance.