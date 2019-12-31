



Authorities say 29 inmates accused of misdemeanors and non-violent felonies are being released from Nassau County Correctional Center in East Meadow.

As many as 175 inmates will eventually walk free in the county.

The accused criminals are being released without bail as they await trial.

County Executive Laura Curran said increased security will be in place, including more police officers positioned near the jail on December 31 and January 1, additional staffing at the sheriff’s office, increased bus service on Carmon Avenue for the inmates traveling home and a plan to control the parking lot for family pick-ups.

“We are doing everything we can to keep residents safe,” she said.

The county’s police commissioner said the department is adding to its warrant squad to go after those who don’t show up for court.

“If you break the law, we’ll lock you up. If you continue to break the law, we’ll lock you up,” said Commissioner Patrick Ryder. “We’ll lock you up as long as you continue breaking the law in this country.”

Today’s inmate release is expected to be complete by mid-afternoon.

A local church will also be providing transportation for anyone who needs a ride.