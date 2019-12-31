



— A woman fell between two buildings and was saved by a good Samaritan who happened to hear her cries for help.

Neighbors told CBSN New York’s Charlie Cooper on Tuesday they are still shaken up from the incident,

Police said the incident happened at around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday on Mott Street on the Lower East Side of Manhattan. A 36-year-old woman fell between two buildings. Neighbors told Cooper she had been at a party inside the building and had left a friend’s apartment 30 minutes earlier.

That friend said she thought the woman had left the building entirely, but she had actually gone up to the roof, a prohibited area, police said. There, she walked on a cover that gave way, causing her to fall 10 feet down through a gap.

“I think somebody on the street heard that there was somebody trapped or needed attention on the roof and called 911 and then wanted to check on her so then left a note on the front of the building asking if she was okay and to contact them,” neighbor Soren Thompson said.

First responders entered through a wall on the third floor and were able to reach the woman. She was taken to Bellevue Hospital for treatment and ended up having no injuries.