NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man was injured during an attempted robbery in the Bronx by a suspect armed with a screwdriver.
It happened around 7:35 p.m. Saturday inside an apartment building near Briggs Avenue and East Kingsbridge Road in Fordham Manor.
According to police, the suspect followed a 40-year-old man into the building through an open door and proceeded to follow the man into his apartment.
The suspect then allegedly pulled out a screwdriver and told the man to hand over money.
The man refused and a struggle ensued. The suspect then ran out of the building. He did not get away with anything.
Police say the victim suffered cuts to his hands and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
