



— The numbers keep getting more troubling.

Police are investigating more incidents of violence against Jews, including one that happened at around 1 p.m. on Wednesday along Broadway in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn.

Witnesses told CBS2’s Dave Carlin a 22-year-old Hasidic Jewish man was hit with hate speech and then with fists. It marked the 12th attack on a Jewish person in New York City since Dec. 23.

Witness Moses Weiser said it began with two women yelling slurs and when the victim called 911 they allegedly attacked him, using his own cellphone as a weapon.

“They took him in, they threw him down to the ground and broke his phone and threw the phone to his head,” Weiser said.

Weiser said the victim flagged down police officers who caught up to the women at Rutledge Street and Broadway outside a discount store, which is across the street from the 90th Precinct station house.

Police said they expected to charge the women, ages 24 and 34.

“It’s unbelievable what’s going on. It’s a shame,” Weiser said.

Boosted CrimeStoppers rewards, extra grant money for security and extra patrols haven’t completely satisfied some residents. They say law enforcement’s top priority should be catching all attackers.

There were at least 10 attacks against the Jewish community in New York last week. Two happened in Crown Heights and may have been committed by the same group, CBS2’s Nick Caloway reported earlier Wednesday.

The latest video to surface shows a 23-year-old Hasidic Jewish man walking near Albany Avenue and Lincoln Place when a group approaches.

One of the male suspects hits the Jewish man in the head with a folded chair and punches him in the face. Another menaces the victim with a stick before the group flees.

Just minutes earlier and two blocks away a 56-year-old Hasidic Jewish man was walking on Union Street between Albany Avenue and Kingston Avenue, police said.

A group approached from behind. One of them punched the Jewish man in the back of the head, knocking him to the ground. Another recorded the incident on his phone. Then the assailants ran.

Police now believe those two attacks are connected.

As the anti-Semitic violence continues to surge, the fear and disgust is growing.

“We’re in a very divisive period in American history, and I think that, honestly, I think it’s a very bad sign for this country as a whole,” said David Weissman of Brooklyn.

He said he is worried where the violent trend will head next.

“Is it going to stop? I mean, so far the pattern is things seem to be getting worse,” Weissman said.

Some in New York’s Jewish communities want the NYPD to bring back the practice of police dressing up and going undercover as decoys.

Eric Goldstein, CEO of the UJA Federation of New York, wonders at this point, why not?

“I think that having decoy policemen dressed as Hasidic Jews is a reasonable thing to do given the current circumstance,” he said.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo was given a tour of Williamsburg on Wednesday morning. He promised to deliver a declaration of domestic terrorism to put extra teeth in enforcement.

His visit was described as a partnership with leaders of faith-based organizations to show a fearful and fed-up community that the state will do more to combat hatred and violence.

The NYPD is launching neighborhood safety coalitions in Williamsburg, Borough Park and Crown Heights. The Department is also increasing police presence at houses of worship in several Brooklyn neighborhoods, along with adding extra light towers and more security cameras.

Some people in the Jewish community say as scary as these attacks are, it’s more important than ever to remain vigilant.