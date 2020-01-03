



— The spike in anti-Semitic violence has leaders of all faiths helping guide congregations through tragedy after tragedy.

What can this teach us, and how do you maintain hope in what seems like very dark times?

Rabbi Noah Fabricant of the Kol Dorot Synagogue in Washington Township, New Jersey, has to yet again address anti-Semitism during Friday night services.

“Our primary response to anti-Semitism as a Jewish community has to be a positive one,” he told CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas.

Remain positive despite a spike in incidents, mainly against the Hassidic Jewish community, which includes an attack on a Monsey synagogue during Chanukkah.

Fabricant hopes beyond calls for increase security, the incidents spark solidarity, especially between the Orthodox and non-Orthodox denominations, where he says there’s often a divide.

“It can be hard for us to talk to each other because it sometimes feels like we don’t have a lot of common ground,” he said, “but a moment like this is a reminder that we are part of one larger Jewish community.”

Over in Brooklyn, faith leaders and elected officials gathered for a prayer breakfast, pledging unity between the African-American and Jewish communities.

“During this month, we celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King, fully understanding that if one suffers, we all suffer,” said Rev. Dr. Robert Waterman, pastor of Antioch Baptist Church.

Still, congregations near and far fear the worst.

“We don’t know what the solution is to anti-Semitism. We don’t know when it’s gonna go away or if that’s even possible. And then to do what I try to do with the whole community which is to turn this in a positive direction,” Fabricant said.

The hope is finding common ground can begin to change the tide of this devastating trend.

The Anti-Defamation League is co-sponsoring a solidarity march for this Sunday. Members of this congregation and so many others will be coming together to spread the simple message, “no hate, no fear.”