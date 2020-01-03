



U.S. immigration officials have taken a deadly hit-and-run driver in Rockland County into federal custody after authorities discovered he was in the country illegally.

That driver, 27-year-old Jorge Flores-Villalba, had been released under New York’s new bail reform law – despite being charged with a felony for the deadly accident.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says Flores-Villalba was arrested outside his home last week.

He is accused of causing the death of 35-year-old Marie Osai in Stony Point back on Christmas Eve and then fleeing the scene.

Flores-Villalba told an investigator, “I was driving and I did strike a person. I didn’t call the police. I was afraid because I don’t have a license.”

He was released without bail the day after the crash.

MORE: Manslaughter, Arson, Hate Crimes — See All The Crimes Suspects In New York Now Get Released For Under Bail Reform

Stony Point Supervisor Jim Monaghan blamed Albany lawmakers for the controversial decision last month.

“Logistically, it made sense to release the defendant at this time based on the new laws that go into effect Jan. 1,” Monaghan said.

ICE officials say the 27-year-old entered the U.S. illegally after he was first stopped by Border Patrol agents in 2008.