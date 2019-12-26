STONY BROOK, N.Y.(CBSNewYork) – Police have made an arrest after a woman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Rockland County on Christmas Eve.
Police responded to reports of a pedestrian struck at Route 9 and Filors Lane around 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday, finding a 35-year-old woman in serious condition. She was taken to the hospital and died at Westchester County Medical Center a short while later.
Rockland County began looking for a silver SUV possibly with front grill damage last seen traveling south on Route 9 in Stony Point that same evening. Village of Haverstraw police found a vehicle matching the description, leading to the arrest of its 27-year-old owner Jorge Flores-Villalba.
Flores-Villalba was charged with felony leaving the scene of an accident involving a fatal injury, a class D felony.
He was released without bail and is due to appear in court Jan. 9.
Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact the Stony Point Police Department at (845) 786-2422.