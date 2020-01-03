CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under: Marcia Kramer, Mark Peters, New York, politics, The Point


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York is facing a looming budget crisis, with an estimated $6 billion gap.

Javier Lacayo, a vice president at SKD Knickerbocker, and CBSN New York’s urban affairs expert Mark Peters joined political reporter Marcia Kramer to discuss the situation.

Javier Lacayo, a vice president at SKD Knickerbocker, and CBSN New York’s urban affairs expert Mark Peters (Credit: CBSN New York)

The panel also talked about the state’s new criminal justice reform and rise in anti-Semitic hate crimes.

