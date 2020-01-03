



The New Year brought new parking headaches for drivers in New York City.

Parking meters citywide are not accepting credit cards or pre-paid parking cards because of a software glitch.

Turns out, the software had an end date of Jan. 1, 2020 and was never updated by the vendor.

Drivers can still pay with coins or use credit cards via the ParkNYC app.

“This is actually the third time this has happened,” driver Gus Katsavrias told CBS2’s Nick Caloway. “They’ve got to step up their technology. Bottom line is they’ve got to figure out what’s going on, what’s causing this glitch and get on top of it.”

“I have a commercial vehicle, so I have to use the meter every day,” said driver Bryant Stanley, who’s learned to always carry change just in case. “Sometimes the meter doesn’t take the card, so I usually go with coins.”

The big question on many drivers’ minds: If they are ticketed because of the malfunction, will they still face a fine?

CBS2 reached out to the Department of Transportation and Mayor Bill de Blasio’s office, but has not yet heard back.

The Department of Finance released the following statement:

“We apologize for the inconvenience to drivers, however there are a number of other ways to pay parking meters and ensure drivers do not receive a ticket. NYC parking meters also accept coins, and drivers can also pay using the ParkNYC app. Drivers wishing to pay with a credit card can do so through the app.”

In the meantime, drivers are in a tough spot.

“I’ve got to get back into my truck now and look for another spot,” Katsavrias said.

The DOT said crews have been working to fix the problem, but with tens of thousands of meters cross the city, that will take some time.

Apparently New York City is not alone. The DOT said cities around the world that use the same meter software are facing similar glitches.