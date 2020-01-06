Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The transportation department says it’s close to an all-out fix for the parking meter mess that’s been causing headaches for New York City drivers.
The problem was a New Year’s software glitch that prevented drivers from paying meters with credit cards.
The DOT says crews from multiple agencies have manually repaired more than two-thirds of the city’s 14,000 meters.
The department says it expects to have all the meters fixed by Thursday.