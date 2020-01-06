NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An FDNY firefighter was remembered as a hero Monday.
Firefighter Steven Pollard died while trying to save others.
The FDNY dedicated a plaque in his memory.
Watch: Steven Pollard Plaque Dedication Ceremony
Just a year after he was appointed to the department, Pollard died in the line of duty last January. He was responding to a car crash on Mill Basin Bridge in Brooklyn when he fell to his death through a gap in the road.
“Steven was a brave young man who was totally focused on living a life of service. He knew he could make a difference in people’s lives. He stood out among his peers. He was an extraordinary young man, and that’s how he will always be remembered,” FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said.
Pollard’s father served for 32 years in the FDNY. His brother is an 11 year veteran of Ladder Company 114 in Brooklyn.