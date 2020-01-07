



A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in the brutal Christmas Eve beating of a 60-year-old man in the Bronx.

Police charged the unnamed teen with murder and gang assault Monday.

He was allegedly part of a group that attacked 60-year-old Juan Fresnada and his 29-year-old husband, Bayron Caceres, on Dec. 24 in the Morrisania section.

Caceres told CBS2 they were inside a deli when a man attempted to rob them.

“He said, ‘give me some money.’ I said, ‘I don’t have any money.’ So he was really rude,” he said. “He said, ‘give me your money, or I’ll beat you up.’”

The couple ran away, but the suspects caught up with them.

“My husband said, ‘don’t get close to him.’ They just started throwing punches,” said Caceres. “They start beating me on my head and my whole body, they throw me on the floor in front of the car. I only hear my husband screaming, ‘police, police, police.’”

Police said Fresnada was punched, stomped and even hit with a trash can. He spent multiple days in the hospital but ultimately died of his injuries.

“They killed my husband, and if they killed him, they might kill somebody else,” Caceres said. “I don’t want anybody else to have the pain that I’ve gone through, because it’s not fair.”

The suspects made off with just $1, police said.

Investigators arrested 18-year-old Abu Conteh on murder and gang assault charges in the case on New Year’s Eve.