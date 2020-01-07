



A Bronx housing complex supervisor is in critical condition this morning after being shot by an employee

Police said the 43-year-old super was in the process of writing up the 46-year-old employee for an infraction when the worker shot him in the leg, chest and stomach.

The shooting happened around 2:15 p.m. Monday inside a building on Bailey Avenue in the Kingsbridge section.

Police said the employee drove off, getting away in a beige Chevrolet Tahoe.

Those who live in the complex told CBS2 he was unpleasant and some had even complained about him, but nothing changed.

“Treated the employees like they were garbage. People would move or want to transfer because of this guy. Because his super would tell him and reprimand him on certain things, he didn’t like it… They argued constantly, constantly,” said Barbara Lauray, TA President of Fort Independent Houses. “I call you and I tell you that you need to speak to this particular person, and you do nothing… This could have been avoided had they taken him out of the development.”

So far, no comment from the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA).

Meanwhile, the super is expected to survive, and the search continues for his shooter.