



— Supporters of the state’s new bail reform law gathered Tuesday to address what they call misinformation about the policy.

New York’s revamped legislation has been in effect for a week now, but the controversial policy has its fair share of critics, CBSN New York’s Nick Caloway reported.

So, New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams held a rally to promote bail reform and dispel what he calls misinformation and fear mongering about the issue.

Web Extra: Public Advocate, Brother Of Kalief Browder Talk Bail Reform:

Williams was joined by Akeem Browder, the brother of Kalief Browder, who spent three years in jail on a minor theft charge and eventually killed himself.

“I’m proud that his story changed a lot of lives. I’m proud that my brother’s story actually touched the heart of a lot of elected officials, but we have to keep on going,” Akeem Browder said.

Bail reform allows those accused of misdemeanors and what some call “non-violent felonies” to be released from jail without bail while awaiting trial.

Critics say the policy allows hardened criminals to be set free, and some lawmakers, including Gov. Andrew Cuomo, have said the law needs to be adjusted again.

On Tuesday, the public advocate asked lawmakers not to pander to fear mongering.