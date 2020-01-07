



— The Giants have chosen their next head coach, but it’s a safe bet the vast majority of their fans have never heard of him.

According to multiple reports, New York was finalizing a deal Tuesday with New England Patriots assistant Joe Judge.

New York Giants are finalizing a deal to make Patriots’ wide receivers coach Joe Judge their next head coach, league sources tell ESPN. Deal was in the works as of last night, which is another reason Matt Rhule took the Panthers’ HC job. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 7, 2020

Now, who exactly is Joe Judge?

He’s a 38-year-old from Philadelphia who spent the previous eight seasons in a variety of roles under Bill Belichick. He was a special teams assistant from 2012-14 before being promoted to special teams coordinator, a position he held from 2015-19. He added wide receivers coach to his title this season.

He has won a total of five championships in college and the NFL. The first two as a special teams assistant under Nick Saban at Alabama in 2009 and 2011, before winning three Super Bowls with the Patriots.

Judge reportedly chose the Giants over the top job with Mississippi State, his alma mater.

The deal with Judge was reached not long after Matt Rhule, who was thought to be the Giants’ top choice and was scheduled to interview with New York later Tuesday, reached an agreement to be the next head coach of the Carolina Panthers, CBS Sports reported.

Rhule, who grew up in New York City and was an assistant offensive line coach with the Giants in 2012, was the second high-profile candidate New York was thought to be pursuing in its quest to replace Pat Shurmur, who was fired following a 4-12 season. The Giants also interviewed former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy, but he chose to sign on with the Dallas Cowboys.

Big Blue never met with Ron Rivera, who was fired by the Panthers earlier in the season and then hired by the Washington Redskins on New Year’s Day.

The Giants interviewed three other candidates for their head coach position: Dallas defensive assistant coach and former Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator Kris Richard, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale. They were expected to interview New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels on Wednesday.

Source: #Giants requested permission from #Cowboys to interview Jason Garrett as offensive coordinator under new HC Joe Judge. Garrett’s 10 years of head coaching experience would be important asset to inexperienced HC. Also Garrett could develop Daniel Jones if interested. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) January 7, 2020

According to an ESPN report, the Giants also asked for and received permission from the Cowboys to interview former head coach Jason Garrett to be Judge’s offensive coordinator. Garrett was fired by Dallas last week after going 87-70 in 10 seasons, including the playoffs.